Actor Barbara Rush is 96. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 86. Actor Dyan Cannon is 84. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 80. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 68. Actor Ann Magnuson is 67. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 67. Country singer Patty Loveless is 66. Actor Julian Sands is 65. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 63. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 61. Actor Dave Foley is 60. Actor Dot Jones is 59. Actor Rick Hearst is 58. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 58. Actor Julia Ormond is 58. Former tennis player Guy Forget is 58. Country singer Deana Carter is 57. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Actor Josh Stamberg is 53. Actor Damon Gupton is 50. Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 48. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 43. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 40. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 38. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi is 37. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 31. Actor-singer Coco Jones is 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Scoreboard
- Sport Shorts: US, Canada set to face off in junior hockey semifinals
- HS Roundup: Warrior Run wrestlers come back to beat Montoursville
- Milton girls overmatched in conference matchup against Montoursville
- Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak
- Penguins come into matchup with the Golden Knights on losing streak
- PA Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroners: Geisinger shooting, fatal crash connected
- Female employee of Geisinger Medical Center shot to death in parking lot
- Area quartet named all-state in football
- Fred F. Murray
- Elwood W. Snyder
- Warrior Run girls prevail in championship game of Winter Classic
- Learning to dance on air
- James S. Seidel
- Northumberland County deed transfers
- For the love of music
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.