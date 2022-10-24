In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
