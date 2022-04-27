Neagu, Thompson appear in ‘Noises Off’
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College’s Wig and Buckle Theater Company is presenting “Noises Off.”
A play within a play, “Noises Off” follows the embarrassing hijinks of a director and his troupe of mediocre actors.
Local students involved in the production include:
• Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, plays the role of Timothy Allgood. Neagu, a graduate of Milton Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
• Jeremiah Thompson, of Coal Township, plays the role of Lloyd Dallas. Thompson, a graduate of Shamokin Area Middle/High School, is pursuing a bachelor of music in audio and music production.
Alico participates in dance production
BEREA, Ohio — Em Alico, of Lewisburg, was part of the BW theater and dance community that presented “fyoo zh en ‘22: Revelry or Riot?” The annual dance concert combines choreography with faculty research.
Alico, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School majoring in theater dance and movement, was a performer in the production.
Heid to participate in dance concert
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will be hosting its 11th Annual Dance Minor Concert, “Finding our Footing,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, in Mitrani Hall in the Haas Center for the Arts. Admission is free.
Emma Heid, of Lewisburg, is a dancer in the piece “Odd One In and Odd One Out” as well as “Les Coeurs Fragiles” and “Free Thinking.” She is also a graphic designer for this production.
New members inducted
WILLIAMSPORT — Two local residents were among those initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Those inducted at Lycoming College were:
Mackenzie Day of Montgomery
Tara Wands of New Columbia
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Bloomsburg partners on STEM competition
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University’s Regional STEM Education Center under the direction of Kimberly Bolig partnered with the Community Giving Foundation and VZRscada to sponsor the Regional STEM Competition for high school students.
The competition was held Wednesday, April 13, at the Columbia-Montour Area Vo-Tech School in collaboration with the Future Careers Expo and Parent Pathways Awareness Night.
The competition challenged eight school districts to create virtual escape rooms. The top three schools were awarded cash prizes to support their STEM programs. Midd-West School District won first place with $5,000, Danville Area School District was second with $2,500, and Shamokin School District was third with $1,000.
The Future Careers Expo and Parent Pathways Awareness Night event is led by the Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Advance Central PA and Pennsylvania Career Link. This event features 40 businesses for students to explore future career and educational opportunities.
Winners were:
1. Midd-West School District: Nathan Martman, Greg Martz (VZRscada.com), Kyle Boonie, Brogan Plasterer.
2. Danville Area School District: Brian Meyers, Greg Martz (VZRscada.com), Hansen Zhang, Jeff Emanuel (Foundation of The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce).
3. Shamokin School District: Erika Bellinger, Jayden McKeen, Knowledge Artis-Jones, Greg Martz (VZRscada.com), Desiree Michaels, Colton Lynch, Adell Munson.
