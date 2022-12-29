Thursday, Dec. 29
• Free Narcan distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., The Miller Center, 112 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Saturday, Dec. 31• New Year’s Eve at Noon, 10 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3FxhEXa. (R) (R)
• Fifth annual Countdown to Noon: A Family Celebration of New Year,’s, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Tuesday, Jan. 3• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
Wednesday, Jan. 4• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Jan. 5• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Puffy Paint Snowman Art, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Saturday, Jan. 7• Teen Readers Club, noon to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Sunday, Jan. 8• Twelfth Night Celebration, 4 to 7 p.m, Friends of Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Monday, Jan. 9• Chill Out Tweens/Teens, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Lego Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
