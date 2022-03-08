Wednesday, March 9
Girls basketball
PIAA Class 4A first round
Allentown C.C. at Milton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships (at Giant Center, Hershey), 9 a.m.
Women’s basketball
Patriot League semifinals
Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships (at Giant Center, Hershey), 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 12
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships (at Giant Center, Hershey), 9 a.m.
Sunday, March 13
Women’s basketball
Patriot League championship, TBA
