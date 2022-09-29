Saturday, Oct. 1
• Seven Mountains Audubon Bird Walk, 8 a.m., Trail of Trees, Selinsgrove. sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
• STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
• Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Heritage Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Freeland Farm, Warrior Run School District property, Turbotivlle. ($)
• Doxie Dash, registration begins at 10:30 a.m., race starts at 11:30, Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg. Canines must be a Dachshund with proof of current rabies vaccine. Racing doxies must have a handler at start and finish line. 570-966-1829. (R)
• Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg. ($)
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Sunday, Oct. 2
• Walk in Penn’s Woods, 9 a.m. to noon, Rider Park, Montoursville. www.RiderPark.org.
• Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Heritage Days, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Freeland Farm, Warrior Run School District property, Turbotville. ($)
• Blessing of the Animals, 1 p.m., Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
• Dale-Engle-Walker House open for tours, 1 to 4 p.m., 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. www.unioncopahistory.com.
• Getting Ahead of Poverty 5K, 2:30 p.m., Milton State Park, Route 642, Milton. www.gettingaheadfoundation.org. ($)
Monday, Oct. 3
• Teen Anime Night, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Tuesday, Oct. 4
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA.
• “The Wonder of the Human Voice,” 7 p.m., State College Assembly of God, 2201 University Drive, State College. Presented by Dr. Andy McIntosh.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m. Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Harlem Wizards game, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School, 700 Mahoning St., Milton. Proceeds benefit the high school cheerleaders. ($)
Thursday, Oct. 6
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. Discussing “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Fall lanterns, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. 570-966-0831. (R)
Friday, Oct. 7
• Nickel bingo, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Kids Night at the Museum, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. (R)
