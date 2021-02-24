SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — Teri Provost, director of SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Flood Resiliency program, has been selected as vice chair of the Pennsylvania Association of State Floodplain Managers (PAFPM) board.
Provost’s board appointment is from January to December this year.
Having worked for SEDA-COG, a community and economic development agency for 11 central Pennsylvania counties, for over 14 years collectively, she aims to bring the agency’s regional approach and her experience to the board.
The association is a statewide organization of floodplain managers, engineers, planners, local, state, and federal officials, and water resource professionals whose purpose is to: Promote public awareness of integrated floodplain management; promote a liaison and encourage the exchange of ideas and information among individuals and groups concerned with floodplain management, and to keep those individuals and groups well informed through educational and professional seminars; and inform concerned individuals and groups of pending floodplain management legislation, regulation, and related matters to advance the effective implementation of floodplain management.
Provost has been a member of the association since 2018.
SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency program was established in 2019 in response to increasingly severe impacts of flooding. The program’s goal is to help break the flood damage cycle and stop its drain on people and communities. SEDA-COG offers services related to flood resiliency and mitigation assistance both within and outside of its 11-county region.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital was recently designated a Keystone 10 hospital in Pennsylvania by the Department of Health. The Family Place, the hospital’s obstetrics unit, has been working toward this designation for some time.
The designation is given when a hospital achieves the 10 key components to successful breastfeeding programs. These steps include various stages of policy implementation, training of hospital staff, education and assistance for new mothers before birth and during the hospital stay, and establishment of breastfeeding support after leaving the hospital.
Keystone 10 is a quality improvement breastfeeding initiative developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and administered by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Its goal is to improve the protection, promotion, and support of breastfeeding for all infants, mothers, and families in Pennsylvania.
The Keystone 10 Initiative was developed as a means of improving individual facility- and state-level breastfeeding care and rates, and improving the health of mothers and babies.
UPMC Health Plan
PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan has confirmed it will continue to waive all deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for in-network, inpatient COVID-19 treatment.
Members enrolled in Medicare Advantage, fully insured employer group, and individual Affordable Care Act plans will be covered, as will those in self-insured employer group plans that opt in to this coverage.
This policy change will stay in effect through April 20, as permitted under state and federal emergency declarations.
UPMC Health Plan will also continue to waive member cost sharing for in-network telehealth (virtual) visits with a health care provider until April 20, as permitted under state and federal emergency declarations.
