Rippon performs in drum ensemble
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Bethany Rippon, of Lewisburg, performed in the Student African Drum Ensembles Thursday, April 28, at McDaniel College.
The performance was under the direction of McDaniel music department faculty Pape Demba “Paco” Samb, a “Senegalese Griot,” or West African historian, storyteller, singer, poet, dancer, and/or musician.
Samb grew up in Senegal, learning to play the drums, and came to the U.S. in 2013. Samb originally came to the U.S. to perform with his band and, once he arrived here, he decided to stay.
Zhang named to dean’s list
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Becky Zhang, of Lewisburg, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
Zhang is currently enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
Morgan assigned to active duty
SLIPPERY ROCK — Nathan Morgan, a Slippery Rock University safety management major from New Columbia, was assigned to Aviation active duty through the U.S. Army ROTC program.
Thirteen senior cadets from the university recently received their branch assignments and will soon be commissioned as officers with the rank of second lieutenant.
Baylor presents at conference
SCRANTON — Jessica Baylor, of Watsontown, was among three Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students who recently presented at the AAMC Group on Student Affairs (GSA), Careers in Medicine (CiM), and Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) National Meeting in Denver, Colo.
The students, all members of the MD Class of 2023, delivered an oral presentation entitled “Human Trafficking in the Medical School Curriculum: A Student-Led Initiative,” which detailed how students spearheaded an effort to build sessions on human trafficking into the Geisinger Commonwealth pre-clinical curriculum.
