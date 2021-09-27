Paul E. Smith
Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Servi ce, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral will be held at 2. A Masonic Service will be conducted prior to the funeral.
George A. Sudol II
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Milton.
Kathleen A. Rearick
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
Donald W. Reynolds
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Muncy VFW Post, Rear of 12 N. Market St., Muncy.
Lavern M. Koch Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Muncy VFW.
