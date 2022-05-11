In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
In 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
In 1998, India set off three underground atomic blasts, its first nuclear tests in 24 years.
