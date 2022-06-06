Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 83. Country singer Joe Stampley is 79. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 78. Actor Robert Englund is 75. Folk singer Holly Near is 73. Singer Dwight Twilley is 71. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 70. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 70. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 66. Actor Amanda Pays is 63. Comedian Colin Quinn is 63. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 63. Rock musician Steve Vai is 62. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 61. Actor Jason Isaacs is 59. Actor Anthony Starke is 59. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 56. Actor Max Casella is 55. Actor Paul Giamatti is 55. R&B singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 54. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 52. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 49. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 48. Actor Sonya Walger is 48. Actor Staci Keanan is 47. Jazz singer Somi is 46. Actor Amber Borycki is 39. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 15.
