Wednesday, Aug. 9
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: The Fight Against Fraud program, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Mandi Ruhl. 570-768-3200.
Thursday, Aug. 10
• Blood Flow Restriction therapy presentation, 6 p.m., UPMC Physical Therapy, 50 Fitness Drive, Muncy. Discussing a new technique for treating ACL injuries. 570-321-2020. (R)
Wednesday, Aug. 16
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Monday, Aug. 21
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, Aug. 22
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA center, Mifflinburg.
