MILTON — Milton Area High School students are taking the next step towards their future by gaining college experience.
Since her junior year, Senior Sara Dewyer said she has taken six Bloomsburg University courses through the Advanced College Experience (ACE) Program.
Students sign up January of their sophomore year for ACE through their guidance counselor, then starting their junior year take a minimum of two classes per semester, according to Dewyer. She added that students can take three courses per semester, and take courses in the summer and winter.
According to Bloomsburg University’s website, students may take up to 12 credits per semester. Summer and winter session courses, up to six credits in each session.
Dewyer said through ACE students choose “a track” to help prepare them for the future.
“For example, if you go for like health science, it’s preparing you for health science degree,” she said.
ACE students must take at least one course per semester that align with their chosen “track,” according to Dewyer.
She said students take these Bloomsburg courses in addition to two other Milton courses each semester. Milton requires four classes every semester; the two Bloomsburg courses students take count as the other two classes as AP credits (Advanced Placement), said Dewyer.
According to Dewyer, Milton joins with the Lewisburg, Warrior Run and Montgomery school districts to transport students on a bus to and from the Bloomsburg campus.
According to Dewyer, she did not like taking courses online because of the lack of resources, such as not having a teacher to talk to face to face.
Dewyer said limited class availability gives her a better understanding of how class availability will be as an underclassman in college.
Dewyer likes the flexibility and opportunity to become more independent which is available through the program.
“I control my own schedule and I’m in charge of myself,” she said. “Like, showing up to class, that’s on myself.”
ACE gives students a better understanding of what life after high school will be like, such as having to work harder to achieve their goals, having to show up to classes on their own time and the pace and set up of college courses, according to Dewyer.
She stayed on the Bloomsburg campus this past summer, where she took SAT prep courses and “lived in kind of like a simulated college life.”
These opportunities and insights will make the transition to college “definitely easier.”
Junior Violet Bell had a similar college experience through the Summer Honors Program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) this past summer, where she lived in a simulated college-life situation and took classes.
The program at IUP helped Bell learn she wants to go to college, gave her community service opportunities and helped her to explore future possibilities.
Bell said it taught her what the college life and environment will be like. She learned classes will be long, students will have to work harder, pay more attention and motivate themselves more.
The program at IUP showed that in college students are able to broaden their horizons, meet many new people and have more freedom, according to Bell.
She was mildly homesick. This made her realize what that might be like in college.
Like Dewyer, Bell said that having this experience in high school will help make the transition to college easier.
The program at IUP helped Bell to find that she wanted to follow a career path related to history and political science, according to Bell. Dewyer added that the ACE helped her to find that she wanted to study general education.
Dewyer believes high school students should take advantage of these programs.
“I feel like, especially in Milton... so many kids are missing out on opportunities that would benefit them in the long run,” she said.
Dewyer added that students should work hard now while in school because it will be something they do not regret and students should push themselves to be “a better individual every day.”
Students should not choose to not take these programs because they think other people are not doing them, Bell said.
“I promise more things might be worth your time than you expect and there’s nothing shameful about trying to get a further education outside of school. There’s nothing shameful about trying to do things for enrichment purposes,” said Bell. “It is super, super worth it to get that jump start and go out to different colleges and see what you want.”
Bell added said it gives students more than a college visit because they get a full, eye-opening experience, as long as they keep their mind open to broadening their horizons and meeting new people.
According to Milton High School Guidance Counselor Leslie Robinson, Milton students also have the opportunity to take dual-enrollment courses through Penn College, which takes place at the high school. She added students can get credits through taking courses at Lackawanna College and Luzerne County Community College, which are mostly online courses.
Through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), students in their junior and senior year can take courses at the CSIU’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) center for less money, said Robinson.
“There are many opportunities for high school students to obtain college credits,” added Milton High School Enrichment Teacher Natalie Myers-Easton. “They just need to communicate with their guidance counselor and see what’s available through their school district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.