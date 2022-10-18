Bloomsburg takes first at Collegiate Forensics Event
BLOOMSBURG — Alex Rohland, of Milton, was part of the Forensics Team of Bloomsburg that won the First Place Sweepstakes trophy at the Collegiate Forensics Association (CFA) Fall Tournament, held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Bloomsburg.
Rohland took fourth in Persuasive Speaking and fifth in Declamation.
Llanso named a first-year mentor
ANNVILLE — Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, is one of 60 students selected as a Lebanon Valley College mentor to guide first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at the college.
Llanso, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Ross named to dean’s list
TURBOTVILLE — Haley Ross, of Turbotville, has been named to the summer dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
To be named to the list, full-time students must have a 3.25 grade point average or higher.
Christman enrolls at York College
YORK, — Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania for the opening of the fall semester.
Among those students is Connor Christman, of Potts Grove, who plans to study civil engineering.
Neagu participates in theatrical production
ANNVILLE — Nicholas Neagu of Milton, is participating in Wig and Buckle Theater Company’s upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Lebanon Valley College.
Neagu has the role of Douglas Panch. He is a graduate of Milton Area Senior High School, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Palmer graduates from University of Mississippi
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — William Palmer, of Lewisburg, is among the more than 1,000 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in August.
Palmer, who is a English major, received a Doctor of Philosophy degree.
Alico earns scholarship
BEREA, Ohio — Em Alico, of Lewisburg, was among more than 700 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.
Alico, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School majoring in theater dance and movement, earned the Suzanne Claflin Strew Dance Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.