Mifflinburg Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7
Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0
Sept. 10 at Midd-West W 48-7
Sept. 17 at Hughesville W 25-12
Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN
Oct. 1 at Milton (at Bloomsburg)
Oct. 8 at Montoursville
Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY
Oct. 29 at Lewisburg
MIFFLINBURG
Score by quarters
Opponent 19 15 13 14 - 61
Mifflinburg 35 40 20 13 - 108
Team statistics
Mifflinburg Opponent
First downs 66 46
Rushing att-yds 131-682 109-443
Passing yards 758 385
Passing comp-att-int 45-79-6 36-75-7
Fumbles-lost 12-5 10-4
Penalties-yards 28-266 28-175
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Troy Dressler 30-63, 2TD; Andrew Diehl 32-174, TD; Carter Breed 346-310, 3TD; Brian Reeder 8-28; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2); Radwill Susan 1-0; Leroy Simpson 7-21 2TD; Gabe Steler 3-24; Team 2(-7).
PASSING: Dressler 45-79-6, 758 yards, 6TDs.
RECEIVING: Diehl 8-171, 3TDs; Cannon Griffith 10-117; Zach Wertman 10-180, TD; Jacob Bingaman 11-194, TD; Breed 10-452; Stetler 1-22
Shamokin Indians
Aug. 27 LEWISBURG W 6-3
Sept. 3 at Central Mountain L 35-34
Sept. 10 SELINSGROVE L 33-0
Sept. 17 at Nanticoke W 40-13
Sept. 24 at Mifflinburg
Oct. 1 JERSEY SHORE
Oct. 8 at Shikellamy
Oct. 15 MILTON
Oct. 22 at Danville
Oct. 29 MOUNT CARMEL
