Mifflinburg Wildcats (2-1, 2-1 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7

Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0

Sept. 10 at Midd-West W 48-7

Sept. 17 at Hughesville W 25-12

Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN

Oct. 1 at Milton (at Bloomsburg)

Oct. 8 at Montoursville

Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN

Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY

Oct. 29 at Lewisburg

 

MIFFLINBURG

Score by quarters

Opponent    19 15 13 14 - 61

Mifflinburg  35 40 20 13 - 108

Team statistics

Mifflinburg Opponent

First downs 66  46

Rushing att-yds 131-682  109-443 

Passing yards 758 385 

Passing comp-att-int 45-79-6  36-75-7 

Fumbles-lost 12-5 10-4

Penalties-yards 28-266  28-175 

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Troy Dressler 30-63, 2TD; Andrew Diehl 32-174, TD; Carter Breed 346-310, 3TD; Brian Reeder 8-28; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2); Radwill Susan 1-0; Leroy Simpson 7-21 2TD; Gabe Steler 3-24; Team 2(-7).

PASSING: Dressler 45-79-6, 758 yards, 6TDs.

RECEIVING: Diehl 8-171, 3TDs; Cannon Griffith 10-117; Zach Wertman 10-180, TD; Jacob Bingaman 11-194, TD; Breed 10-452; Stetler 1-22

 

Shamokin Indians

Aug. 27 LEWISBURG W 6-3

Sept. 3 at Central Mountain L 35-34

Sept. 10 SELINSGROVE L 33-0

Sept. 17 at Nanticoke W 40-13

Sept. 24 at Mifflinburg

Oct. 1 JERSEY SHORE

Oct. 8 at Shikellamy

Oct. 15 MILTON

Oct. 22 at Danville

Oct. 29 MOUNT CARMEL

