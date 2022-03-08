Bloomsburg students complete internships
BLOOMSBURG — More than 500 students from Bloomsburg University recently completed academic internships.
A for-credit, academic internship must meet certain requirements set by academic departments and includes a formal agreement between the university and the internship site. Students work with a site supervisor and faculty advisor throughout the internship, gaining hands-on learning and practical experience for their future career.
Local students to complete internships include:
• Vanessa Brouse, Milton, completed an internship with Geisinger.
• Sydney Derr, Milton, completed an internship with Supply Justice.
• Andrea Hockenbury, Winfield, completed an internship with Mifflinburg Area School District.
• Erika Kapushinski, Coal Township, completed an internship with The News Item.
• Cailey Neiswender, Mifflinburg, completed an internship with Geisinger.
• Jason Reed, Milton, completed an internship with Warrior Run School District.
• Alexis Sciascia, Lewisburg, completed an internship with Montour County Probation.
• Caitlyn Solomon, New Columbia, completed an internship with Geisinger.
• Sara VanDyke, Lewisburg, completed an internship with TEKsystems.
• Katianna Lapotsky, Coal Township, completed an internship with Karen Gronsky School of Dance.
• Carter Smith, Montgomery completed, an internship with Columbia-Montour Council, Boy Scouts of America.
• Skylar Truchon, Coal Township, completed an internship with Shamokin Police Department.
• Jessica Joseph, Lewisburg, completed an internship with Milton Area School District.
• Wolfgang Pearson, Coal Township, completed an internship with Geisinger.
Gretchen Powell, Mifflinburg, completed an internship with Midd-West School District.
Student-athletes named to academic honor roll
ANNVILLE — More than 130 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll. The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
Local students named to the honor roll include:
• Rylee Stahl, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh, of Montgomery, a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, a graduate of Shamokin Area Senior High School, a member of the Lebanon Valley College football team, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
Bloomsburg student earns undergraduate research award
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania senior Helena Eby, of (Catawissa, has been awarded a Society of Toxicology (SOT) Undergraduate Research Award (SURA) to be presented at the 2022 SOT Conference, to be held March 27-31 in San Diego, Calif.
The SOT award goes to approximately 12 students per year.
Eby has been conducting research in the lab of American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education Fellow Michael Borland, BU professor of chemistry and biochemistry, since the spring 2021 semester. The research is funded by a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Faculty Professional Development grant. Eby was also awarded a BU Chemistry and Biochemistry Summer Undergraduate Research Experience grant to support summer 2021 research.
Eby’s work studies how a cellular receptor, called PPAR-Beta/Delta, can be targeted as a potential malignant melanoma therapeutic. She uses pharmaceutical activators of PPAR-Beta/Delta and cutting-edge laboratory techniques at BU to study cancer cell growth and tumor formation. Her studies have also examined how chemical changes to PPAR-Beta/Delta activators can alter the anti-cancer effects.
Eby has been instrumental in developing new assays in Borland’s lab, as well as mentoring new students to the lab group. Eby and Borland are currently preparing the work for publication in a toxicology- or cancer-related peer-reviewed scientific journal.
The SURA covers travel, lodging, and attendance at the conference. She will participate in the Undergraduate Program and meet world-renowned toxicologists from industry, government and academia.
She’ll have the opportunity to network and learn about future career opportunities and be recognized at the SURA awards ceremony.
Eby, who will graduate from BU in May, plans to attend graduate school in the fall. Her long-term goals involve attending medical school.
Bloomsburg to join U.S. Cyber Command Academic Engagement Network
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and its Department of Mathematics and Digital Sciences has been selected by the U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) as one of 84 colleges and universities to be part of its newest Academic Engagement Network (AEN).
“Cyber Command’s goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with these participating institutions,” said CYBERCOM’s Executive Director David Frederick. “This will improve and sustain our efforts to meet cyberspace educational requirements and workforce needs.”
The command intends to use the AEN to support and enhance four primary lines of effort (LOE): Future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics, and strategic issues. These LOEs are intended to serve as an investment in creating an accessible pool of qualified cyber professionals. With its academic partners, it can shape the nation’s cyber workforce while supporting the command’s mission.
“We are honored to be part of this prestigious group of institutions
invited to join the U.S. Cyber Command Academic Engagement Network,” said BU President Bashar Hanna. “By collaborating with CYBERCOM we can cultivate a strong cyber security workforce to help mitigate and successfully manage the threats to our nation.”
Bloomsburg University associate professor Diane Barrett, who will coordinate the partnership, is hopeful this will lead to an increase in students considering a career in cyber defense.
“One of our goals is to engage and inspire students to consider careers in Department of Defense, both in the military and as civilians,” said Barrett. “We want to broaden awareness of some great internship programs that Cyber Command runs, as does the service commands.”
