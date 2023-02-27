Mifflinburg native earns scholar-athlete status
CLARION — Members of every Golden Eagles athletics program recently gathered in Gemmell multipurpose room for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition.
Soccer player Kristi Marie Benfield, of Mifflinburg, was among those recognized. Benfield’s major is biology.
To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022 . Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the term also qualified.
RIT announces dean’s listROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two local students are among those named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Local students named to the list are:
• Kelly Showers, of Allenwood, who is in the computer science program.
• Liam Boyer, of Watsontown, who is in the game design and development program.
Two named to Coastal Carolina dean’s listCONWAY, S.C. — Two local students were among those named to the fall dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Students who make the list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Cameron Aunkst of New Columbia
• Alexis Beaver of New Columbia
Scott named to dean’s listBOSTON, Mass. — Emerson College student James Scott, of Lewisburg, earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester.
The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Scott is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2023.
Grove City College announces dean’s listGROVE CITY — Grove City College has announced its fall semester dean’s list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Riley Ruch of Turbotville
• Grace Roux of Watsontown
• Liam Cummings of Lewisburg
• Nicholas Siewers of Lewisburg
