Monday, April 24

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Girls softball

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Co-ed track and field

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg, Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Boys baseball

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Girls softball

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field

Lewisburg at Penn Relays, 9 a.m.

Saturday, April 29

Boys baseball

Milton at Saint John Neumann, 11 a.m.

