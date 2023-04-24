Monday, April 24
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Girls softball
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Co-ed track and field
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg, Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Boys baseball
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Girls softball
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field
Lewisburg at Penn Relays, 9 a.m.
Saturday, April 29
Boys baseball
Milton at Saint John Neumann, 11 a.m.
