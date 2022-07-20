Lewisburg slates Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will hold Music in the Park at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Performers are slated to include Central Penn Wind Band, Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks, Van Wagner and the Chillisquaque Brass Band, Jerusalem, Lawson and Disorder, and the Taylor Fleming Trio.
For more information, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
CarMania scheduled for Sunday
HERSHEY — The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) will hold CarMania from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at its headquarters, 800 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.
CarMania will feature a cars and coffee car show with free coffee and donuts, food trucks, seminars, pinewood derby challenges, a pinstriping demo, racing simulators and special car awards.
Attendees will also be able to tour the new AACA building.
This is an open car show meaning all makes, models and years are welcome.
There will also be a meet and greet with Celebrity Guest Wayne Carini, of Chasing Classic Cars on Discovery’s Velocity HD Channel.
The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club, with more than 55,000 members, and more than 350 local and regional chapters across the United States.
For more details about the event, visit AACA.org/CarMania.
Music series to feature Eric Sundberg
LEWISBURG — The Live! from Lewisburg Into the Light music series will host a free performance by Eric Sundberg at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in the Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church sanctuary, 42 South Third St., Lewisburg.
Singing and playing his six- and 12-string guitars — and occasionally a few other instruments — Sundberg performs a wide selection of songs from his originals to covers of John Denver, Richard Shindell, Harry Chapin, Steve Goodman, Guy Clark, Lizanne Knott and others, with styles ranging from traditional folk songs, contemporary folk, americana, to ballads, novelty songs, as well as many original tunes.
Sundberg has recorded five family CDs.
