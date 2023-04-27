Friday, April 28
Boys baseball
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field
Lewisburg at Penn Relays, 9 a.m.
Boys tennis
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Boys baseball
Milton at Saint John Neumann, 11 a.m.
Girls softball
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 9 a.m.
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 10 a.m.
Milton at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m.
Coed track and field
Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, noon
Monday, May 1
Boys baseball
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Co-ed track and field
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Boys baseball
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 5 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
