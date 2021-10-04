Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Mohamed Hassan, M.D., hospitalist, and Kimberly Levin, M.D., pathologist, to its staff.
Hassan specializes in providing medical care to hospitalized patients. Hassan received his medical degree in medicine and surgery from Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at SBH Health System, Bronx, N.Y. Hassan is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He received an education commission of Foreign Medical Graduation Certification.
Hassan comes to Evangelical from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, where he served as a hospitalist.
Levin specializes in performing lab tests that analyze tissues, organs, and body fluids for the purpose of assisting healthcare providers in reaching a diagnosis and treatment.
Levin received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia. She completed a residency in Combined Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University Hospital, Hershey. She is board certified in hematopathology, cytopathology, and anatomic and clinical pathology from the American Board of Pathology. As an undergraduate, Levin received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Temple University, Philadelphia.
Levin comes to Evangelical from Dermatology Physicians Inc., Lancaster, where she served as a surgical pathologist.
Geisinger Medical System
DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced it raised its minimum pay rate to $15 per hour for current and future employees.
Geisinger regularly invests in its employees offers comprehensive employee benefits, including affordable healthcare coverage that starts on an employee’s first day of employment, contributions toward retirement, tuition reimbursement, career development programs and more.
In 2019, the health system also unveiled paid parental and military leave benefits.
The largest employee groups benefiting from the raise include nursing assistants, food service workers, medical assistants, and patient access representatives.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Approximately 700 employees at Evangelical Community Hospital saw an increase in their wages as the hospital moves to make the minimum base pay for all positions $15 per hour.
The change in pay rate recognizes that every role at the hospital plays a part in caring for the community and provides individuals at all levels the ability to earn a wage that supports the rising cost of living, hospital officials noted.
Pennsylvania American Water
WHITE DEER — The White Deer Water Treatment Plant in Union County recently received a 20 Year Directors Award.
The plant was one of Pennsylvania American Water’s 17 treatment plants recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water at the Directors and Presidents levels for achieving water quality excellence.
The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were announced by the American Water Works Association.
Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water, a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.
Evangelical Community HospitalLEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Imaging Services has earned a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts. At Evangelical, ultrasound imaging is used to help diagnose the causes of illness, injury, or other medical issues in the body and to examine baby development during prenatal visits. Ultrasound is safe, noninvasive, and does not require the use of ionizing radiation.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards, following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
