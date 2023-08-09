Wednesday, Aug. 9
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: The Fight Against Fraud program, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Mandi Ruhl. 570-768-3200.
• Creepy Crawly Bug Show, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Union County West End Fair, 6 p.m., Light Farm Stock PACE Tractor Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Bluegrass Ramblers, Laurelton.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Lone Crow Rebellion.
Thursday, Aug. 10
• Union County West End Fair, 9 a.m, dairy cattle show; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., youth tractor driving contest; 7 p.m., entertainment by Danelle Cressinger Band and Stars Go Dim, Laurelton.
• Family movie, 1 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831.
• Rep. Michael Stender (R-108) office open house, 3 to 6 p.m., 390 Washington Ave., Sunbury.
• Blood Flow Restriction therapy presentation, 6 p.m., UPMC Physical Therapy, 50 Fitness Drive, Muncy. Discussing a new technique for treating ACL injuries. 570-321-2020. (R)
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
Friday, Aug. 11
• Union County West End Fair, 1 p.m., youth livestock sale; 6 p.m., East Coast Sanctioned Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Adam and The Armadillos, Laurelton.
• Bottles and Brews X, 7 to 10 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Saturday, Aug. 12
• Book Giveaway for Educators, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Union County West End Fair, 10 a.m., Farm Stock PACE Tractor Pulls, 10 a.m., Kids Day Activities; 6 p.m., SCTPA and Interstate Sanctioned Tractor Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Rich K and the All Nighters, Laurelton.
• Penitent Souls Benefit for Children 2023, registration 9 a.m., kickstands up and open to public 11 a.m., live auction 2 p.m., Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Drive, Hughesville. ($)
• Carry-out chicken barbecue, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Back-to-School event, 4 to 7 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
Monday, Aug. 14
• Environmental permitting process educational meeting, 6 p.m., Shikellamy High School auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.