Actor William Shatner is 92. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 88. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 82. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 80. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 75. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 75. Actor Fanny Ardant is 74. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 71. Country singer James House is 68. Actor Lena Olin is 68. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 66. Actor Matthew Modine is 64. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is 52. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 52. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 48. Actor Anne Dudek (“Mad Men”) is 48. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 48. Actor Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 47. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 47. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 46. Actor Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 42. Rapper Mims is 42. Actor Constance Wu (film’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” TV’s “Fresh Off The Boat”) is 41. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage the Elephant is 33.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- United Methodist congregations contend with process of disaffiliating
- Celebrity birthdays
- Threatening a U.S. default was bad before. Now, it's colossally idiotic.
- Today in history
- Sanheim, Hart lead Flyers past Panthers 6-3
- Philadelphia 6, Florida 3
- Bucknell researchers first to document firefly pheromone
- Tuesday's Scores
Most Popular
Articles
- Bald eagles live, hunt in Western Pa.
- Potts Grove Fire Company to again respond to calls?
- Sheetz set to reopen
- Charges filed following alleged assault on officer
- Joanne B. Stahl
- Milton addressing student vaping
- A sweet business venture
- Meadowbrook girls' season ends in overtime in PIAA quarterfinals
- Richard A. Wilver
- Food pantry bouncing back from vandalism
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.