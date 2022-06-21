Tuesday, June 21
Little League softball
Major Division
Elimination game
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run, 5:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Little League softball
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Elimination bracket game, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon (Milton) at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Little League softball
Major Division
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
WR-Selinsgrove winner vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Danville, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 24
Little League baseball
Major Division
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
Mifflinburg vs. Snyder County, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Hughesville at Montandon (Milton), 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Milton vs. Central Columbia, 1 p.m.
9-11 Division
at Brown Avenue Park, Milton
Milton vs. Central Columbia, 1 p.m.
Major Division
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
Lewisburg vs. Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
