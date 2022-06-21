MILTON — Nancy Slease describes Milton as being “a good town with good people.”
“That’s what helped us get through the flood,” Slease said.
She and her late husband, Mike, moved to Milton six months prior to the Hurricane Agnes flood rippling through the community. They moved to the borough as Mike was hired as the executive director of the Milton YMCA.
“Never had we experienced living in a river town,” Nancy said. “We looked at five different houses. Every one of them was impacted by the flood in some way.
“As it turned out, none of them suited us,” she continued. “We ended up building on Honeysuckle Lane.”
That was fortunate, Slease said, as they didn’t have to focus on cleaning up their home. Mike was able to concentrate on cleaning up the YMCA after the flood.
“It was badly damaged by the flood,” Nancy recalled. “Mike always said the Y had at least 30 feet of water from the Agnes flood.”
Prior to the water rising, Nancy said Mike joined with Harry Minnich in removing the heating system boiler and the swimming pool motor from the YMCA’s basement.
“They were able to save those,” Nancy said. “They were able to put those up on the gym floor.”
Prior to coming to Milton, Mike worked at a YMCA in Meadville. As Milton cleaned up from the flood, volunteers from the Meadville YMCA traveled to Milton to help clean up the community’s YMCA.
“They were here for about a week and were really a big help,” Nancy said. “So many people in Milton were impacted by the flood, families were helping each other out. This was really a wonderful help at that time.”
She said programming at the YMCA resumed in September 1972.
Dr. Steve Wood and his family stayed with the Sleases for about one month after the flood as the Wood family lived on Front Street.
Prior to the river levels rising, Nancy said Mike helped Wood move some furniture to the second floor of their home.
“Mike and Steve moved a piano, an upright piano,” Nancy recalled. “They tried to get it up to the second floor.”
However, they couldn’t navigate the home’s staircase with the piano.
“They got it halfway up the staircase, and latched it to the staircase,” Nancy said. “The floodwater came up and it was ruined anyway.”
She remains impressed with how quickly the cleanup process got underway in Milton after the flood.
“People just came together and got it done,” Nancy said.
In early July, she traveled to New Jersey for a few days to visit family. When she returned to Milton, she noticed something she hadn’t detected while in town.
“There was an odd smell, I think of garbage, of the river mud,” Nancy said. “As soon as I got into the area of Milton, I could sense that... I think people who lived here couldn’t smell it.”
Fifty years later, she said Milton is a vibrant community.
“A lot of people love this town and are willing to work hard to make it a good place to live,” Nancy said. “Looking at the downtown, more and more young people are opening businesses... getting involved in the town itself, which I think is wonderful.”
