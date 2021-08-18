Northumberland County Sentences
• Matthew Weikel, 44, of Elysburg, costs of prosecution for DUI.
• Ashley Wright, 35, of Sunbury, $50 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Michelle Martinez De Pinillos, 46, of Mount Carmel, six to 23 months in county jail, 71 days credit for time served, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; three to 12 months in county jail, 116 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for resisting arrest; three to 12 months in county jail, 116 days credit to time served for disorderly conduct.
• Lynn K. Buckles, 49, of Sunbury, 42 to 84 months in state prison, 228 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver cocaine; 42 to 84 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, 228 days credit for time served for possessing a loaded firearm; 12 to 84 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, 178 days credit for time served for possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine; 15 to 84 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, 152 days credit for time served for another count of possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine; 15 to 84 months in state prison, 152 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for delivering methamphetamine; 15 to 84 months in state prison, 152 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs delivering heroin; 15 to 84 months in state prison, 152 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for another count of delivering heroin; six to 84 months in state prison, 152 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility; 12 to 84 months in state prison, 178 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for another count of possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine; six to 84 months in state prison, 152 days credit to time served, $50 fine plus costs for another count of criminal use of a communication facility.
• Amanda Ficarra, 32, of Shamokin, $50 fine plus costs for defiant trespass; 67 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Dawn Willis, of Mount Carmel, one to 12 months in county jail, 98 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Chris Share, 35, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for strangulation.
• David Seger Jr., 41, of Shamokin, 154 days (time served) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for loitering and prowling at night.
• Ryan M. Williams, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass.
• Danielle Freitag, 34, of Mount Carmel, six to 12 months in county jail, 252 days credit to time served, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct; time served (105 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for resisting arrest.
• Tysheed Cooper, 18, of Shamokin, 46 days (time served) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; 46 days (time served) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for loitering and prowling; 46 days (time served) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for another count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Trespass
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Watsontown woman has been charged with felony trespass and summary counts of trespass and agricultural trespasser posted land following an alleged incident at 2:30 p.m. July 14 along Milroy Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Amanda Grace Long was charged after she allegedly admitted to police that she trespassed on posted property.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held for court, are due for formal arraignment Oct. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Miranda Ann Bingaman, 23, of Watsontown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance (two), possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Raymond Engleman, 31, of White Deer, had a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver held for court. Also held were misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance (two), possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kurtis M. Sampsell, 26, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary counts of harassment and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood man and woman sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 5:11 p.m. Aug. 10 along Route 44, west of Second Street, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Melissa J. Raup, 37, of Watsontown, struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cherity L. Rinehart, 44, of Allenwood, as the Chevrolet stopped to prepare for a turn. Rinehart and passenger Benjamin T. Rinehart, 44, of Allenwood, were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries. All were belted.
Raup will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
Hit and run
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run which occurred between Aug. 14-15 along Turbot Avenue, north of Springtown Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
An unknown vehicle sideswiped another vehicle, breaking off the driver’s side mirror, then fled, police noted.
Disorderly conduct
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP —A Chambersburg man and a Watsontown woman were arrested following an argument in a construction zone.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:19 p.m. Aug. 17 along Route 44 and Main Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Brandee Stroble, 35, of Watsontown, allegedly went around a posted road closed sign in a construction zone, prompting an argument. Brian Hann, 43, of Chambersburg, alleged took Stroble’s cell phone and tossed it into her car.
Stroble was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices and disorderly conduct. Hann was cited with disorderly conduct, police noted.
Theft of vehicle parts
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone took a catalytic converter valued at $250 from a 2002 Ford F-250 Supercab belonging to a New Columbia man, police reported.
The alleged theft took place between 12:01 a.m. July 26 and noon Aug. 14 at 9837 River Road, White Deer Township, Union County. The truck belonged to Matthew Stewart, police ntoed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of vehicle parts
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Various Volkswagen Beetle parts and two Stihl chainsaws were taken from a locked outbuilding on property beloning to Ronald Shumate, 65, of Lewisburg, police reported.
Steel body panels valued at $1,200, a disc brake kit valued at $500, a 14-inch Stihl valued at $250 and a 16-inch Stihl valued at $300 were stolen, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 20-foot section of PVC pipe was removed from a job site along WH Troup Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
The alleged theft was reported between 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The pipe is 18 inches in diameter and belonged to Buffalo Township, police noted. It was valued at $500.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old Danville woman was the victim of a forged personal check, police noted.
An investigation is ongoing. Troopers said $1,500 was stolen in the alleged theft, reported at 8 a.m. Aug. 2 along Blee Hill Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — The identity of a 24-year-old Lewisburg man was stolen in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits, police reported.
The alleged theft occurred at 3 p.m. Aug. 13 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Denise L. McClintock to Colby T. Crissinger, Heidi A. Crissinger, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul E. Tarves, Marsha M. Tarves to Nathan A. Tompkins, Rachel L. Tompkins, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
State Police At Selinsgrove Cruelty to animals
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged case of cruelty to animals. A cat was found deceased in a van.
The allegations stem from an incident at 12:07 p.m July 28 at 5 Weikel Road, Center Township, Snyder County, where troopers said numerous animals were locked in a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country. Locked in the vehicle were five dogs, three parrots and two cats, one of which was dead. The dead cat was in a small cage inside the van, police noted. The remaining animals were removed and placed in a shelter.
Trespass
PENN TOWNSHIP — A pair of Winfield boys, ages 13 and 14, were observed via security cameras ringing the doorbell at the home of a 56-year-old Selinsgrove woman, then running away.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. July 24 along Pine Brook Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft of motor vehicle
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle then discovered it had been repossessed due to lack of payment.
The 2009 Ford Escape went missing between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 along Grayson View Court, Penn Township, Snyder County, it was noted.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman was charged with retail theft following an alleged incident between 7:44 and 8:49 p.m. Aug. 10 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Shaunna Reeder, 34, was observed through store surveillance taking numerous items valued between $1.53 and $23.61 and totaling over $100 from the store, police reported.
