Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Cook Out 250
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7 p.m., FS1
