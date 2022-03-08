BOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University Director of Athletics Dr. Michael McFarland has announced that head men’s basketball coach John Sanow’s contract will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 season.
“We appreciate and thank John for his dedication and years of service as head coach of our men’s basketball program and all that he did for our student-athletes, department, and university,” McFarland said.
Sanow compiled a 171-232 record as head coach of the Huskies and leaves as both the second longest-tenured head coach and second-winningest coach at BU. He is second only to Charlie Chronister, who went 559-288 in his 31 years at the helm.
During Sanow’s tenure, the Huskies reached the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament six times and were named the Co-PSAC East Champions in 2011-12. That season, the Huskies went 19-9 and 15-7 in conference play, and Sanow was named the PSAC East Coach of the Year. Sanow helped guide the Huskies to three straight PSAC postseason appearances from 2012 to 2014 — the longest streak for the school since an eight-year run from 1995 to 2002.
Under his guidance, 14 players earned All-PSAC Honors, including a Rookie, Athlete, and Defensive Athlete of the Year. In 2011-12, Sanow coached the PSAC Eastern Player of the Year in Dontahe Jordan, who also earned NABC All-District First Team honors and Daktronics Atlantic Region Second Team honors, as well as the PSAC Eastern Defensive Athlete of the Year in Larry Webster, who would later go on to play in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.
Overall, Sanow has more than 25 years of experience with previous coaching stops at the University of Vermont and Division II schools Gannon University and Pitt-Johnstown. He spent 11 years as an assistant coach at Division I St. Francis of Pennsylvania. With St. Francis, he was an integral part of the Red Flash, winning the 1991 Northeast Conference title and a trip to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. In 1992, he also was an assistant coach for the Panama Men’s Olympic Team in its attempt to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. While at St. Francis, he coached Mike Iuzzolino, who went on to play for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
