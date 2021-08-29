2022 Subaru Outback
at a glance
Entry Price: $36,995
Price As Tested: $39,965
Likes: A real off-road Outback, AWD heritage, standard 4x4 upgrades
Dislikes: Engine noise, too many Wilderness badges, entry price high
2022 Subaru Outback
at a glance
Entry Price: $36,995
Price As Tested: $39,965
Likes: A real off-road Outback, AWD heritage, standard 4x4 upgrades
Dislikes: Engine noise, too many Wilderness badges, entry price high
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.