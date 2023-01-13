Racing on TV
Race: Chili Bowl Midget Nationals
Track: The SageNet Center (indoor dirt track, 1/4 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race 8 p.m., MavTV
Series: Formula E
Race: Mexico City E-Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (road course, 1.619 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 11:30 p.m., CBS Sports
