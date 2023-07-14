Friday, July 14
• Adult Chair Yoga, 10 to 11:30 a.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Water Gun Masterpieces, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• DIY Terrarium, 4 to 5 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. (R)
• New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival, 4:30 p.m., carnival grounds, New Berlin. Music by Lucky Afternoon from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Hiphop for Hope: A Benefit for Hidi’s Healing, 5 to 8 p.m. Trinity Church, 84 Lombard Ave., Danville. Benefits Hidi Hoikoshi, owner of RMS and Komotion Dance Program, who suffered a recent illness. Featuring food trucks, non-stop cardio dance and raffles. 570-764-2562 or robinyadams@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 15• May the Force Be With You Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• 25th annual Blueberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg.
• Free puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Herr Memorial Library 5K Run, 3:30 p.m., Plum Street Park, New Berlin. funsunrun.org. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Uptown Music Collective concert, 7 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Sunday, July 16• Community History Day with Van Wagner, 4 to 7:30 p.m., California Grange 941, California Grange Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Monday, July 17• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• All About Birds, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Presented by Sadie Borger. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, July 18• Herr Teen Helpers, 1 to 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Climb Your Family Tree, 4 to 5 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Lego Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, July 19• Public Library for Union County book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
