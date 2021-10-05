MILTON — Six games into the high school football season, Milton has turned the ball over just twice. Twice.
Most high school football teams turn the ball over twice or more per game.
It's just one of the reasons Milton is enjoying its best season since the Black Panthers finished 5-6 in 2013. Milton last enjoyed a winning season in 2012, when the Panthers went 7-5.
Fresh off an impressive 15-14 come-from-behind win over Mifflinburg last week, the Black Panthers face what is arguably its stiffest competition on the regular-season slate as Jersey Shore makes the trek to Danville. Friday's HAC-I contest will take place at Danville Area High School as Milton's ongoing athletic renovations continue.
Unbeaten Jersey Shore operates a fast-paced offense that is equally opportunistic with the run and pass. The Bulldogs are fast, and physical, on both sides of the ball with a healthy dose of talent at skilled positions. Quarterback Brady Jordan and wideout Karter Peacock are a nightmare for opposition defenses. The run game is spearheaded by Jordan and freshman back Elijah Jordan.
Milton's offense has continued to incorporate more balance after relying heavily on the run in early wins. Quarterback Xzavier Minium, in his first year under center, has thrown for nearly 500 yards without an interception. He's thrown three touchdowns, all with the workload increasing by the week.
How well Milton can control the line of scrimmage will dictate how much success they enjoy this week against a Jersey Shore team that made it to the state semifinal a season ago. The Bulldogs fell 21-14 to Thomas Jefferson in the 4A state championship.
Next week: Milton is at Shamokin while Jersey Shore hosts Danville.
