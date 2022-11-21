In 2020, a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed out a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the state; in a scathing order, the judge said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani presented only “speculative accusations.” The Trump campaign requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race, a day after state officials certified results showing that Democrat Joe Biden won the state. (After the recount, the state’s top elections official recertified Biden’s victory.)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Bucknell students raising funds for engine company
- Weekend College Roundup: Bucknell football downs Marist in season finale
- Penn State wrestlers dominate Black Knight Invite
- Scoreboard
- GOP's lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting
- Welcome to the new normal
- EXPLAINER: NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
- Today in history
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys Snyder County business
- Raising funds to benefit a Little League volunteer
- Jason K. Swartz
- Barn fire draws large response
- Union County Sheriff set to do double duty
- Keller will continue to serve after exiting office
- Romano and Polcyn named all-state as HAC coaches name boys soccer all-stars
- Florence A. Fisher
- Dustin J. Heddings
- Warrior Run names Students of the Month
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.