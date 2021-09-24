NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 3059; 2. Martin Truex, 3029; 3. Denny Hamlin, 3024; 4. Ryan Blaney, 3024; 5. Kyle Busch, 3022; 6. Chase Elliott, 3021; 7. Alex Bowman, 3014; 8. William Byron, 3014; 9. Joey Logano, 3013; 10. Brad Keselowski; 11. Christopher Bell, 3005; 12. Kevin Harvick, 3002.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 2044; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 2044; 3. Justin Allgaier, 2020; 4. Noah Gragson, 2017; 5. Justin Haley, 2015; 6. Daniel Hemric, 2014; 7. Jeb Burton, 2009; 8. Harrison Burton; 9. Myatt Snider, 2005; 10. Brandon Jones, 2003; 11. Riley Herbst, 2001; 12. Jeremy Clements, 2000.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3050; 2. Sheldon Creed, 3026; 3. Ben Rhodes, 3019; 4. Zane Smith, 3009; 5. Chandler Smith, 3006; 6. Matt Crafton, 3004; 7. Carson Hocevar, 3002; 8. Stewart Friesen, 3001; 9. Todd Gilliland, 2100; 10. Austin Hill, 2094.
