Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: CRC Brakleen 150
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, noon, Fox.
--
Series: ARCA
Race: General Tire Delivers 200
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6:30 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Pocono Mountains 225
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; race, 5 p.m., USA.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: M&M’s 400
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA.
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Hy-Vee 250 and Hy-Vee 300
Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, .875 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., NBC; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.
--
Series: SRX
Track: Sharon Speedway (3/8th-mile dirt track)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: French Grand Prix
Track: Circuit Paul Ricard (road course, 2.3 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN.
