Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: CRC Brakleen 150

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, noon, Fox.

--

Series: ARCA

Race: General Tire Delivers 200

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6:30 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Pocono Mountains 225

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; race, 5 p.m., USA.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: M&M’s 400

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA.

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Hy-Vee 250 and Hy-Vee 300

Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, .875 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., NBC; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.

--

Series: SRX

Track: Sharon Speedway (3/8th-mile dirt track)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: French Grand Prix

Track: Circuit Paul Ricard (road course, 2.3 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.