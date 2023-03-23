Thursday, March 23
Baseball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Boys tennis
Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 27
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Millville, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
Boys tennis
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Girls softball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
