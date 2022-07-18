Monday, July 18
Little League baseball
Section 3 Major Division Tournament
at Pottsville L.L. Field
Mifflinburg vs. District 12 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Little League baseball
Section 3 Major Division Tournament
at Pottsville L.L. Field
Mifflinburg vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 22
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
