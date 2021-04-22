WATSONTOWN — As two clerks at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market asked a patron about their family, Matt Lingle noted the environment in the supermarket is much like that of a well-known television sitcom.
“With the commitment we have, hopefully the customer service is at a community level,” Lingle said. “It’s kind of like that old TV show ‘Cheers.’ You want to go where everybody knows your name.”
Lingle said the supermarket has a rich history of serving the community, dating back to at least the 1960s.
The store had been an Acme Market, before becoming a BiLo store.
“We took it over in 2003,” Lingle said.
His parents, Bill and Marie Lingle, established their family owned and operated chain of supermarkets in 1995. They initially opened stores in Jersey Shore and Renovo.
When then Watsontown market became available, Lingle said it was a natural fit for his family to assume ownership.
“This is a great community,” he said.
He also praised the store’s staff for their dedication, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got a great group of people that have really given of themselves throughout COVID,” Lingle said.
“We think it’s very important to grow organically,” he continued. “We find staff members that have an opportunity to advance their careers.”
Thirty-five people, all residents of Watsontown and the surrounding area, are employed by Lingle’s Neighborhood Market.
“It starts with Ian (Boyle), our store manager, and goes down through the whole staff,” Lingle said. “Everybody here is (familiar with) the community.”
The supermarket has been well managed throughout the pandemic, Lingle said.
“Being a small company, a family owned company, we are able to be very nimble,” he said. “We can make decisions quickly. That has proved useful during COVID.”
For example, Lingle said the market has been able to properly manage people to cover staffing absences. There have been other challenges throughout the pandemic which the market had to adapt to.
“The supply chain has been a difficult process for us,” Lingle said. “The cleaning supplies, the toilet paper, were the first (items) to go... It seems as if those have been replenished.”
He said the store is preparing for a potential ketchup shortage.
“The stay-at-home market is up over 30% (in consuming ketchup),” Lingle explained.
In addition, he said restaurants have been putting out more ketchup packets as take-out orders have increased.
“This summer, there will be strains on the supply of ketchup,” Lingle said.
The supermarket is constantly bustling with activity.
“It’s a seven-day-a-week operation,” Lingle said. “You are constantly bringing in product and getting it on the sales floor. There is no break in this industry.”
The store is focused on offering fresh foods.
“When you walk in, it’s all about perishables,” Lingle said, adding that produce, baked goods and the deli are located near the store’s entrance.
“We try our very best to offer that fresh experience,” he continued. “We may not offer everything, but we try to get it right.”
All three supermarkets owned by the Lingle family work closely together.
“They are constantly sharing product ideas,” Lingle said, of the three markets. “Sometimes, they help each other cover vacations (of staff members).”
Being environmentally friendly and giving back to the community are also focuses of the Watsontown market.
“We have recently upgraded all of our lights to LED,” Lingle said. “It helps lower our carbon footprint, making sure we are doing what we can to be environmentally friendly.”
Of the store’s community efforts, Lingle said it has contributed to the Salvation Army, Watsontown Guild and Warrior Run School District food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.