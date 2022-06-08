Wednesday, June 8

American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Girls softball

PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal

Lewisburg vs. Kutztown, 5 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 10

American Legion baseball

Berwick at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Sunbury/Norry at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:05 p.m.

Monday, June 13

American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Milton, 5:45 p.m.

Berwick at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

American Legion baseball

Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Berwick at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

