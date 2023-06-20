Tuesday, June 20
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2311 Route 54 Highway, Montgomery.
Wednesday, June 21
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Saturday, June 24
• Cutters 5K, Muncy Bank Ballpark, registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9, Williamsport. Benefits Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation. crosscutters.com. ($)
• Family Hospice at UPMC remembrance butterfly release, 1 to 3 p.m., Callie’s Garden at James Short Park, 2131 Northway Road, Williamsport. 570-326-8954.
Sunday, June 25
• March of Dimes March for Babies, 1 p.m., Montour Preserve, 274 Preserve Road, Danville. marchforbabies.org/event/susquehanna
Monday, June 26
• Free varicose and spider vein screen, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Amazing Science, 9 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
Tuesday, June 27
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue Milton.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg.
Wednesday, June 28
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Free bone density screen, 9 to 11 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Wednesday, July 5
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Bariatric support group meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Farmer’s Market parking lot, 499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. The topic is Walk or Ride the Rail Trail.
Wednesday, July 12
• CARFIT, a Wellness 360 Active Aging Network program on making a personal vehicle fit to increase safety and mobility, 10 a.m. to noon, The Miller Center Courtyard, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, July 13
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Heart and Vascular of Evangelical, Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Friday, July 14
• Adult Chair Yoga, 10 to 11:30 a.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
Saturday, July 15
• Herr Memorial Library 5K Run, 3:30 p.m., Plum Street Park, New Berlin. funsunrun.org. ($)
