Story hour
LEWISBURG — Children’s Story Hour is held at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Celebration at the Farm to showcase local history
MIFFLINBURG — The sixth Celebration at the Farm will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Noll-Spangler Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
The farm’s stone house was built in 1802.
Self-guided tours around the grounds will allow visitors to step back in time. Heritage craftspeople will be on hand to explain and demonstrate the chores that were part of life in the 1800’s.
Organizers noted doing laundry was once an all-day affair, water for washing, cooking and drinking had to be carried from an outdoor well and cooking required building a fire. The day will be dedicated to how household duties and chores were once done. Rope making, laundry and open-fire cooking will be demonstrated.
Susan Schwartz will play tunes on a folk harp throughout the day.
The schedule of events includes:
• 10 a.m. Fiddler Beverley Conrad performs.
• 11 a.m. The Country Twirlers, a square-dance group, will perform and encourage audience participation.
• Noon in the meadow, Mark Wehr leads a muzzle-loader demonstration.
• 12:30 p.m. Heather Hibbs, history buff and owner of Treadle Treasures, will host a presentation titled “Grannies Panties.”
• 1 p.m. Bernie Schmader will share Native American lore.
• 2 p.m. Hibbs returns with a “What is It?” presentation, introducing the audience to historical items.
• 3 p.m. The Fuller Family Singers present a mix of of gospel and bluegrass music with a country flair.
Visit www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com for more information.
‘Mark Twain’ to appear at Taber Museum
WILLIAMSPORT — ‘Mark Twain’, as portrayed by Robb Warren, will appear at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in the museum’s Community Room. The program is free and open to the public.
Warren, a graduate of Lock Haven University started acting at a young age. In 1976 he was in the Bicentennial Pageant at Bowman field. Through high school and college he was in many musicals and acted the lead in many plays. After College he landed a job at Colonial Williamsburg where he was an Historical Interpreter and a Character Interpreter. Roles included Thomas Jefferson whom he has portrayed for over thirty years which included an appearance on “The History Channel.” After retiring from Colonial Williamsburg he moved to Norfolk to work on The Battleship Wisconsin and pursue the role of Mark Twain. He is happy to be coming home to Williamsport to perform once again.
As the afternoon performance coincides with the third Sunday of the month, the museum will be open with free admission. The third Sunday of each month May through October features free admission. The Lecture Series combines the Sunday afternoon programs with Thursday morning Coffee Hours.
Located at 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society provides a history of the region with information about Native American culture, frontier exploration, the development of the Pennsylvania canal, immigration during the 19th century, and the logging and lumbering era of the nineteenth century.
The Taber Museum also houses the Larue Shempp Model Train Collection. The museum is open for touring 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
Quilt guild to meet
PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will hold it’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the United Methodist Church, 658 Village Rd., Pennsdale.
The meeting will feature a local quilter from Williamsport, Linda Aston.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Aston will also be teaching a workshop held at the church. Pattern will need to be purchased and can be found at Our Generations Quilt Shop in Montoursville.
Sign ups should be made by contacting Sue Keller at 570-916-3131 or smkeller104@gmail.com.
Homecoming festival
WEST MILTON — The West Milton Homecoming Festival will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the West Milton Memorial Park, River Road, West Milton.
Homemade foods will be available for purchase, including scalloped turkey, hot sausage sandwiches, hamburg barbecue, hamburgers, hot-dogs, baked beans, baked macaroni, baked corn and homemade cakes and pies.
A cake wheel, penny pitch, dice game, ring toss and children’s games will open at 6. McNett Country will perform beginning at 7.
Train meet Aug. 28
ALLENWOOD — The 46th annual Central PA Train Meet will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood.
The meet will feature buying and selling of scale model trains, and model train supplies.
For more information, contact Mark at 717-343-7182 or irwinwefer@msn.com.
