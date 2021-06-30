Ithaca College announces graduates
ITHACA, N.Y. — Two local students were among those to graduate in May from Ithaca College.
Local graduates include:
• Allison Arndt, of Lewisburg, with a Bachelor of Science in clinical health studies.
• Gabrielle Humphrey, of Lewisburg, with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and writing.
Penn College video wins Telly Award
WILLIAMSPORT — A Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) online video devised to inspire and give thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned a 2021 Telly Award, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens.
The 42nd annual awards recognized the video “Penn College Wildcats give thanks for UPMC Field” with a Bronze Telly in the Non-Broadcast Motivational category. Other Telly recipients in the grouping included The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and The Humane Society of the United States.
The two-minute Penn College video featured student-athletes Sloane A. Tressler, of Mill Hall (women’s soccer) and Colton N. Wartman, of Ellicott City, Maryland (men’s soccer); as well as head coaches Tyler S. Mensch (men’s soccer), Christa Matlack (women’s soccer) and Jordan G. Williams (men’s lacrosse).
Expressions of fortitude and thanks for corporate support by players were combined with recitation of key statistics by coaches related to the various achievements of Penn College student-athletes, both on and off the field.
Becky J. Shaner, senior manager of donor relations and special events, developed the concept for the video with Thomas F. Speicher, writer/video producer. Speicher directed, shot and edited the video, which was released on the one-year anniversary of the dedication of UPMC Field and the college’s revamped athletics complex.
Clips of corporate signage in the video highlight the backing of sponsors UPMC, M&T Bank, Pepsi and Susquehanna Trailways.
The Telly Awards received over 12,000 submissions from all 50 states and five continents. A council consisting of 200-plus experts from advertising agencies, production companies, television networks and other entities in the multiscreen industry judged the entries. Other 2021 Telly winners included ESPN, The Walt Disney Co., ViacomCBS, Nickelodeon, Netflix, Microsoft, Adobe and BBC Global News.
Susquehanna students earn Gilman Awards to study abroad
SELINSGROVE — Nine Susquehanna University students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, a U.S. Department of State grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad.
The following students plan to study abroad in person either this summer or during the fall semester:
• Deven Dancy, Class of 2022, a psychology major from New Columbia, will study in Ghana.
• Kelly Dimarzio, Class of 2023, a psychology major from King of Prussia, will study in Cyprus.
• Gabrielle Fitzgerald, Class of 2023, a psychology and theater double major from Dallas, will study in Ireland.
• Hannah Graf, Class of 20 23, an anthropology major from Wilkes-Barre, will study in South Korea.
• Samantha Heckler-O’Connor, Class of 2023, a triple major in creative writing, publishing and editing and German studies, from Boyertown, will study in Germany.
• Abigail Hogan, Class of 2022, a biology major from West Chester, will study in South Korea.
• Marcellus Martin, Class of 2022, a business administration major from Willow Grove, will study in Spain.
• Claire Mulkey, Class of 2022, a finance major from Lewistown, will study in Italy.
• Natalie Santos, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences and Spanish studies double major from Freeland, will study in Spain.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship enables students to gain skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
Penn College welding program receives donation
WILLIAMSPORT — ESAB Welding and Cutting Products, a manufacturer of welding and cutting equipment and consumables, recently donated equipment to benefit the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) welding program.
Donations included a submerged arc welding system with an Aristo 1000 AC/DC welding power source and an A6S heavy duty wire feed system mounted on an A6B side beam carriage. The system also includes a flux recovery system. ESAB provided the technical support to get the system valued at nearly $64,000 installed and running.
The system will be added to two other submerged arc welding systems at the college. Submerged arc welding is a high-deposition, high-amperage process that is used to weld thick metal quickly. The donation allows students to learn processes used in shipbuilding, pipe welding and other applications.
The donation will be used primarily by students in advanced semi-automatic processes, which deal with aluminum, stainless steel and the high-deposition process. It will also support learning objectives for cost estimation, as well as testing and exercises for other upper-level classes.
ESAB was founded in 1904 by Oscar Kjellberg, who developed the world’s first welding electrode. The company has multiple locations, including the ESAB Welding and Cutting Products manufacturing division in Hanover.
Honor society earns Gold Award for membership
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta, the national honor society for first-year students, was recognized with the Lambda Gold Award for membership increases over the 2019-2020 academic year.
The Lambda Award honors raw number increases from the previous year, with the Lambda Gold Award specifically recognizing an increase of 100 or more members.
Students gain entry into the honor society if they have earned a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher during their first year at Susquehanna.
Students were inducted in a virtual ceremony in October, with plans to induct eligible members of the Class of 2024 in fall 2021. Eligible students will be invited to join the Susquehanna University Alpha Lambda Delta chapter over the summer following completion of their first year.
Founded in 1924, Alpha Lambda Delta has over a million lifetime members and is present on 280 college campuses nationwide.
