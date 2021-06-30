Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.