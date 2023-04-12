Musician Herbie Hancock is 83. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 79. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married...With Children”) is 77. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 76. Talk show host David Letterman is 76. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 71. Singer Pat Travers is 69. Actor Andy Garcia is 67. Country singer Vince Gill is 66. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 65. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 65. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 61. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 59. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 55. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 (three-eleven) is 53. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 53. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 52. Actor Shannen Doherty is 52. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 49. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 46. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 45. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 45. Actor Claire Danes is 44. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time,” ″House”) is 44. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 36. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 36. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco is 36. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 29.
