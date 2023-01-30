Actor Gene Hackman is 93. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 86. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 86. Country singer Norma Jean is 85. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 74. Musician Phil Collins is 72. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 72. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 67. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ″Grace Under Fire”) is 65. Singer Jody Watley is 64. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 57. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 51. Actor Christian Bale is 49. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 49. Actor Olivia Colman is 49. Singer Josh Kelley is 43. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 43. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 37. Actor Kylie Bunbury (“Big Sky,” “Pitch”) is 34. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ″AI”) is 33. Actor Danielle Campbell (“Tell Me A Story,” “The Originals”) is 28.
