In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
In 2012, ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years. Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence.
