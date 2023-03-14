Rippon part of production
ALLENTOWN — An unconventional approach to theater created new experiences in “Love and Information,” a collaborative performance that ran February 23-26.
Members of the cast of Muhlenberg College Theatre and Dance’s Love and Information say that Caryl Churchill’s play is unlike any they’ve ever worked on.
In the production, Chase Rippon, of Lewisburg, was a member of the production staff.
The play comprises 78 short scenes ranging from a couple lines to a couple pages. Within the play’s seven sections, these scenes can be performed in any order.
Reed named to dean’s listCLINTON, N.Y. — Allison Reed, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
Reed, a senior majoring in mathematics, is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Geneva College announces dean’s listBEAVER FALLS — Geneva College has announced the dean’s list of undergraduate students for the fall semester.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
Local students named to the list include:
• Anna Ulmer, Milton
• Grant Williams, Milton
• Alayna Wilkins, Watsontown
• Jason Wood, Watsontown
Lisimba-Alvarez named to dean’s listNEW YORK, N.Y. – Tridaija Lisimba-Alvarez of Milton, was among 1,719 students who made the dean’s list of Dyson College of Arts and Sciences. She is a freshman.
Anchor earns Master of ScienceBROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State has announced Cynthia Elaine Anchor, of New Columbia, has graduated following the summer and fall semesters.
Anchor graduated with a Master of Science.
Three named to Widener dean’s listCHESTER — Three local students were among those named to the fall dean’s list at Widener University.
To be named to the list, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or above.
Local students named to the list include:
• Carter Hoover of Lewisburg
• John Kodack of Coal Township
• Brayden Strouse of Montgomery
Bhangdia named to the dean’s listMEDFORD, Mass. — Anthony Bhangdia ,of Lewisburg, has been named to the Tufts University fall dean’s list. He is a member of the Class of 2025.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Student-athletes recognizedANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen winter athletic teams.
Local students include:
• Cara Snook, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Snook was a member of the women’s swimming team.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in exercise science. Sabo was a member of the men’s track and field team.
• Tyler Pick, of Watsontown, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. Pick was a member of the men’s swimming team.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy in physical therapy. Caribardi was a member of the women’s swimming team.
