Monday, Sept. 18
Boys soccer
Grace Prep at Meadowbrook, 5:10 p.m.
Girls soccer
Grace Prep at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 6 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg (at Frosty Valley), 3:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Coed cross country
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 5 p.m.
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 4:15 p.m.
Milton/Warrior Run/ Central Columbia at Central Mtn., 4:30 p.m.
Coed golf
Milton at Shamokin (at Indian Valley), 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.