LEWISBURG — Union County has slated three comprehensive plan meetings.
The sessions will be held in an open house format from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, and from 6 to 8 p.m. April 20 at the White Deer Township Building, 2191 Creek Road,New Columbia; and from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at 300 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The purpose of the meetings is to give residents an opportunity to share their concerns and ideas about how to improve the county and their community.
For those unable to attend in person, an online version will be available April 5 through May 31 at www.unioncountyplan.org.
Both formats will cover what a comprehensive plan is and county trends while giving participants a chance to identify what is needed now and over the next 10 years.
For more information about the comprehensive plan or assistance with the virtual open house, call the Union County Planning and Economic Development Office at 570.524.3840, stop by the office at 155 North 15th St., Lewisburg, or email lrussell@unionco.org.
