Lewisburg Green Dragons (3-3, 2-2 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3 Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7 Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove) L 47-8 Sept. 24 at Midd-West W 62-6 Oct. 1 at Central Columbia W 26-3 Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell) canceled Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell) W 42-7 Oct. 22 at Milton Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell) LEWISBURG Opponent 14 30 39 27 — 110 Lewisburg 49 64 14 21 — 148 TEAM STATISTICS Lewisburg Opponent First downs 49 85 Rushes-net yards 146-604 263-1,142 Passing yards 925 458 Passing 54–91-7 38-65-10 Fumbles-lost 7-4 18-8 Penalties-yards 44-320 29-252 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: Ethan Dominick 68-450, 8TDs; Michael Casale 6-8; Wade Young 19(-33); Zander Walter 3(-3), TD; Cam Michaels 13-105; Jeremiah Davis 17-99, TD; Team 3(-415); Charles Landis 1-7; Derek Ashe 1(-2); Logan Collision 1-6 TD PASSING: Walter 9-15-1, 133 yards; Young 43-73-6, 667 yards, 4TDs; Asche 2-4-0 27 yards RECEIVING: Owen Ordonez 11-180, 3TDs; Chuck Landis 10-52; Cam Michaels 15-218, 2TDs; Dominick 6-119, TD; Logan Callison 4-82; Devin Bodden 7-111, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16. INT: Bodden, Blough, Dominick, Michaels
Milton Black Panthers (5-3, 0-3 HAC-I)
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28 9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14 9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12 9-17 at Towanda W 42-8 9-24 at Central Mountain L 29-20 10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg) W 15-14 10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville) L 62-7 10-15 at Shamokin L 27-14 10-22 LEWISBURG (Williamsport) 10-29 at Shikellamy MILTON Score by quarters Opponent 51 60 30 43 — 194 Milton 52 82 44 42 — 170 TEAM STATISTICS Milton Opponent First Downs 83 83 Rushes-Yards 297-2,014 207-1,340 Passing Yards 508 1,020 Passing 32-58-3 80-53-5 Fumbles-Lost 14-7 12-7 INDIVIDUALS RUSHING: Chris Doyle 109-887, 11TDs, Xzavier Minium 79-547 10TDs, Rearick 15-129 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 15-28, Dominic Lytle 9-59; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 7-43; Ashton Canelo 39-184, TD; Team 1(-22). PASSING: X. Minium 32–57-2, 505 yards, 3TDs; I. Minium 0-1-1 RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 13-245, 2TD; Dylan Reiff 7-133. 2TDs; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 8-42; Doyle 1-16.
Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.