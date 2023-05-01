1877: U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes withdrew all Federal troops from the South, ending Reconstruction.
1937: U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt signed an act of neutrality, keeping the United States out of World War II.
1945:- Admiral Karl Doenitz succeeded Hitler as leader of the Third Reich. This was one day after Hitler committed suicide.
